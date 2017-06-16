Lorde at Xcel Energy Center

Lorde is coming to Xcel Energy Center Friday, March 23rd, 2018!! Tickets on sale Friday, June 23 at 12noon.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Today, GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum chart-dominating artist LORDE releases her highly anticipated sophomore album, Melodrama via LAVA/Republic Records. To celebrate the release, LORDE has announced her 2018 North American tour dates promoted by AEG Presents, on sale Friday, June 23, 2017 at 10 a.m. local. Fans can sign up for Lorde’s email list for first access to pre-sale tickets and find more info on tour dates here: https://lorde.co.nz/melodrama-tour.

Melodrama is available now across all digital service providers.

Ahead of the release, LORDE gave fans a preview of her second studio album, dropping four songs off Melodrama beginning with the release of lead single “Green Light” in March and follow-up tracks “Liability,” “Sober,” and current single “Perfect Places.” “Green Light” immediately launched the singer to the top worldwide trending topic on Facebook and Twitter, amassing an incredible 2 billion impressions on Twitter alone within its first 24 hours. Rolling Stone praised her return single as, “a reflection of her own emerging adulthood” and The FADER declared the track, “a true pop anthem – made for both earbud strutting and the club”. Pitchfork naming “Green Light” and “Perfect Places” best new tracks. Billboard praised “Liability” as “an absolute jaw-dropper.” SPIN calling her latest release “Sober,” “the strangest, coolest Melodrama song yet,” with Pitchfork declaring the track, “intoxicating.”

In addition to the previously announced tour dates across Europe – featuring support from Khalid – and in Australia and New Zealand, LORDE announces her 2018 North American tour dates, with support to be announced. The singer’s North American dates are set for March 2018, kicking off in Milwaukee before heading to 30 dates and concluding in Nashville, TN.

LORDE has been heating up festival stages all season with acclaimed performances at Coachella, Governors Ball and most recently, Bonnaroo. Garnering praise from fans and critics alike with UPROXX noting that “her voice was impeccable, and she brimmed with confidence as she strutted across the stage” and Billboard concluding that “Lorde can deliver…” She continues to headline marquee festivals across the globe this year including anticipated performances at Glastonbury, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Life Is Beautiful, and more.

LISTEN HERE

Download Press Photo HERE

Download Album Art HERE

ABOUT LORDE

In 2013, a 16-year-old LORDE quietly, yet confidently asserted herself as the voice of a generation with her full-length debut, Pure Heroine. The album would go triple-platinum, win two GRAMMY® Awards, and spawn the seven-times platinum record-breaking international juggernaut single, “Royals,” and quadruple-platinum follow up “Team.” The former cemented LORDE as “the youngest solo artist and the only New Zealander to achieve No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 since 1987.” Time exalted her amongst the “Most Influential Teenagers in the World,” she landed on Forbes’s “30 Under 30” List, graced the cover of Rolling Stone and performed alongside Nirvana during the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. She also curated the official soundtrack for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 and recorded “Yellow Flicker Beat” as the lead single. This year LORDE makes her anxiously awaited return with the new single “Green Light,” from her second full-length album due this summer, marking the first taste of new music that will set the tone for her highly anticipated performances at marquee festivals including Glastonbury, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Life Is Beautiful, and more.

EVENT: Lorde

DATE: Friday, March 23, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

TYPE: Concert

FLOOR PLAN: End Stage

TICKETS: $39.50 / $59.50 / $79.50 / $99.50

ON SALE: Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m.

DETAILS: Tickets are available at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office, by calling 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone using Ticketmaster TDD/TTY, call 800-359-2525. Certain fees may apply.

To ensure proper delivery of our emails, please add jbart@wild.com and emcnair@wild.com to your address book.

You are receiving this email as a member of the media on behalf of Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul RiverCentre or The Legendary Roy Wilkins Auditorium.