Win Retro Futura Tickets @ 3:30, 4, 4:30, 5

June 16, 2017 12:00 PM

This decade of decadence gave birth to MTV, skinny ties, an over abundance of hairspray, and new wave synth pop.

And now, JACK FM is getting you in to relive the 80’s all over again. Win tickets to experience Retro Futura August 17th at the State Theatre presented by JACK FM featuring Howard Jones, The English Beat, Men Without Hats, Modern English, Paul Young, and Katrina of The Waves, 4 times a day all week (June 19 – 23) around 3:30, 4, 4:30, and 5 during the 2 hour commercial free ride with Remy.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.1 Jack FM

Get The App
JACK's Crush Archive
JACK's Inside Track

Listen Live