Win Retro Futura Tickets @ 3:30, 4, 4:30, 5

This decade of decadence gave birth to MTV, skinny ties, an over abundance of hairspray, and new wave synth pop.

And now, JACK FM is getting you in to relive the 80’s all over again. Win tickets to experience Retro Futura August 17th at the State Theatre presented by JACK FM featuring Howard Jones, The English Beat, Men Without Hats, Modern English, Paul Young, and Katrina of The Waves, 4 times a day all week (June 19 – 23) around 3:30, 4, 4:30, and 5 during the 2 hour commercial free ride with Remy.