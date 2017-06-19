A Perfect Circle Is Coming To The Xcel Energy Center Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017

A Perfect Circle, who recently wrapped up a sold out U.S. tour, return to the road this fall and have a Twin Cities concert scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center. Special guests will be The Beta Machine.

Reserved seats become available Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. and will be available online HERE by phone at 800-745-3000 or in person at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office.

The band’s spring outing, their first U.S. tour in six years, began with a three-night stand at The Pearl in Las Vegas. “It was as if they never left, both in terms of the sharpness of their performance and the contemporary relevancy…of their catalog,” said the Las Vegas Review Journal in their review of the opening evening. As the band worked their way through the month of U.S. dates, Keenan dubbed the outing the “get to know ya/re-get to know ya” tour, a nod to the band’s hiatus and news of their forthcoming album. A Perfect Circle headlined Welcome to Rockville, Fort Rock and Carolina Rebellion before concluding the tour with an “enthralling” (Orange County Register), “rapturous” (Buzzbands) sold out, debut performance at the Hollywood Bowl.

The band’s current line-up is Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer), Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide), James Iha (Tinted Windows, ex-Smashing Pumpkins), Jeff Friedl (Puscifer, The Beta Machine) and Matt McJunkins (Eagles of Death Metal, The Beta Machine).