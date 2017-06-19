Carrie Fisher Had Cocaine, Heroin, Ecstasy in Her System

According to Variety, Carrie Fisher had cocaine, methadone, heroin and ecstasy in her system when she died in December, according to an autopsy report released Monday.

The coroner’s report listed sleep apnea as the primary cause of death, with drug intake as a contributing factor. The report stated that Fisher’s family objected to a full autopsy, and coroner’s investigators had access to limited toxicology specimens. The conclusions were based on toxicology results and an external examination of Fisher’s body.

In addition to the illegal drugs, Fisher was also taking Prozac, Abilify and Lamictal under prescription. She was also taking oxycodone without a prescription.

The report also notes that Fisher had a history of bipolar disorder and a long history of drug use.