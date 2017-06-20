Imagine Dragons Show Up Unannounced at Fan’s Doorstep

By Abby Hassler

As a super fan of your favorite band, what could be better than them showing up unannounced at your doorstep one day? For Adam Alesch, his life was changed forever when Imagine Dragons showed up at his house in Jacksonville, Florida.

“They banged on the door and I was like, ‘Am I dreaming?’ because I can see them through there and I was like, ‘what’s going on?'” Alesch told First Coast News. “I’m in like my underwear and I went and threw pants on real quick and I’m like, ‘hey, don’t leave!'”

Related: Imagine Dragons Release New Single ‘Walking the Wire’

The craziness began when Alesch discovered a hidden message on the cover of one of the band’s albums. He used the code as a url, which led him to enter his name and address on a website the band later used to track him down.

The band posted the encounter to social media, writing, “we flew across the country to show up unannounced at the door of a fan who found a secret in our album art … here’s what happened when we showed up unannounced across the country at the door of an unsuspecting fan.”

Check out the crazy journey below.

we flew across the country to show up unannounced at the door of a fan who found a secret in our album art… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) June 19, 2017