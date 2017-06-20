LCD Soundsystem Is Coming To Roy Wilkins Auditorium

June 20, 2017 1:37 PM
Filed Under: LCD Soundsystem

In the wake of the May 5 release of their “call the police”/”american dream” single and May 6 Saturday Night Live performance of those songs, and having sold out their latest seven-night residency at New York’s Brooklyn Steel in 10 minutes, LCD Soundsystem now confirm details of their long-awaited fourth album and accompanying world tour.

LCD Soundsystem will be at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium on November 9, 2017 at 7pm
ON SALE: Friday, June 23 at 11 a.m. Click HERE to get your tickets
Tickets are available at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium Box Office, by calling 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone using Ticketmaster TDD/TTY, call 800-359-2525. Certain fees may apply. There is a strictly enforced four-ticket limit. Delivery delay until 24 hours prior to show.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.1 Jack FM

Get The App
JACK's Crush Archive
JACK's Inside Track

Listen Live