Uhhh…Burger King Just Changed The Shake Game With This New Shake

Burger King has just guaranteed more after-midnight visits with the addition of the Lucky Charms shake. From the website description:

“Velvety vanilla-flavored soft serve, LUCKY CHARMS® oat cereal with marshmallows, and sweet sauce are hand spun to perfection; to create our twist on one of America’s classic breakfast cereals.”

Check out the Photo Below

Wow! @BurgerKing Launched A Lucky Charms Shake That Tastes Like Your Childhood https://t.co/w2a5rp4y68 pic.twitter.com/iSH50l8QOI — Eat More Of It (@EatMoreOfIt) June 20, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js