Uhhh…Burger King Just Changed The Shake Game With This New Shake

June 20, 2017 3:57 PM

Burger King has just guaranteed more after-midnight visits with the addition of the Lucky Charms shake. From the website description:
“Velvety vanilla-flavored soft serve, LUCKY CHARMS® oat cereal with marshmallows, and sweet sauce are hand spun to perfection; to create our twist on one of America’s classic breakfast cereals.”

Check out the Photo Below

