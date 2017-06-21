Couple Donates $100,000 to Goodwill, By Accident?!

A couple in Ohio accidentally dropped off a duffel bag containing almost $100,000 at an Ohio Goodwill. Thanks to a couple of honest employees, they got back every dime.

The employees at the Zanesville, Ohio, Goodwill were going through donations last week when they came across a duffel bag. Inside the bag was $97,004, a living will and marriage certificate.

At first they thought the cash was fake, employee Kelsey Croy told CNN.

“It was so much cash they figured it was fake at first and then thought, ‘Well no, maybe it’s actually counterfeit money,'” Croy said. “So they brought it into the store office.

“I looked in the bag and we counted it right there on the desk. And it was $97,004.”

