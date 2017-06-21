Grammy-Nominated Chris Isaak And His Band Return To The Historic Pantages Theatre Aug. 9

Singer-songwriter, guitarist, actor and talk show host CHRIS ISAAK, and his band Silvertone, return Minneapolis for one night only at the historic Pantages Theatre (710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

The Grammy-nominated Isaak is known for supreme showmanship with his haunting voice, fierce guitar and glittered outfits entertaining fans for decades. Isaak and his band will perform material from his most recent album “First Comes the Night,” along with many of his past hits.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave.), charge-by-phone at (800) 982-2787 and online at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

A limited number of Gold Circle seats will be available for $83.50. A premium VIP package is available for $275 which includes priority seating in the first ten rows, a meet and greet opportunity, a photo with Chris Isaak and assorted show merchandise.

All pricing includes a Building Restoration Fee of $4.00.