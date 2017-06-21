The Twins Gave Away Prince Umbrellas At A Game And One Is On eBay For A Ton Of Money

June 21, 2017 12:33 PM
Filed Under: Prince, Purple Rain, Umbrella

June 16 was Prince night at Target Field. The Twins gave away Purple Rain themed umbrellas to the first 10,000 fans. Well those Limited Edition umbrellas have made their way onto eBay!

Most of the umbrellas are on eBay for $150. There are a lot available HERE

But there is one listing that you literally have to laugh at! The eBay posts states “Prince Umbrella … I need $38,000 to pay off my student loan debt.” The starting bid is at $25,000 with no bids. Check out the listing below and if you want to see the full page click HERE

prince The Twins Gave Away Prince Umbrellas At A Game And One Is On eBay For A Ton Of Money
(Screengrabbed from eBay)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.1 Jack FM

Get The App
JACK's Crush Archive
JACK's Inside Track

Listen Live