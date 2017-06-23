Liam Gallagher Announces Solo Debut Album ‘As You Were’

By Abby Hassler

Liam Gallagher will release his debut solo album, As You Were, on October 6. The record follows the recent release of his first solo track “Wall of Glass.”

The record is available for pre-order now. It will be available as a vinyl, CD and “special box set,” which features a color vinyl, exclusive seven-inch, hardback book and an art print by Klaus Voorman, who is the artist behind the Beatles’ iconic Revolver cover.

The former Oasis member also announced his first ever solo North American tour. The nine-show tour kicks off in San Francisco this November.

Pre-order tickets began today (June 23) at noon ET. General on-sale starts June 29 at 10 am local time.

Check out the tour dates below.

11/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

11/18 – Denver, CO @ Gothic

11/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

11/21 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera

11/23 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

11/25 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/27 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/29 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

11/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer