Fourth Of July Fun Facts!

Fireworks and freedom: That’s what America does on the Fourth of July to celebrate the nation’s birthday, which was established with the pen strokes of 56 founding fathers on the Declaration of Independence in 1776.
Independence Day Facts & Figures
- $7.15 Billion: Amount Americans plan to spend on Fourth of July food.
- $1.6+ Billion: Amount we plan to spend on Fourth of July beer and wine.
- $800+ Million: Amount we’re expected to spend on fireworks (67 percent of fireworks injuries occur within a month of July 4).
- 2 Million: Record number of people who will travel 50+ miles from home this Fourth of July.
- 1785: year of the oldest Fourth of July Parade, held in Bristol, RI
- 27: that’s the # of different official American flags used in U.S. history (the # of stars changed each time)
- 1960: Year the current American flag design was chosen
- 65% of American’s own an American flag
- $5.4 million: the annual value of American Flags, most of which are imported from China
- 86 places in the U.S. have “Independence,” “Liberty,” “Freedom” or “Eagle” in their names (but can you NAME them?)
- 52% of U.S. adults are “extremely proud” to be American’s (down from 70% in 2003) **WTH: we are LUCKY to live here y’all
- 5% of Americans will attend a 4th of July picnic (Hi…I’m waiting for my invite!)
- 150 MILLION hot dogs are consumed each 4th of July weekend (my people!).
- 70: the Record # of hotdogs eaten in 10 minutes by Joey Chesnut at the 2016 Annual “4th of July Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest”.
- #1: the 4th ranks as America’s top BEER drinking holiday
- BANNED: 3 states ban all consumer fireworks: Delaware, Massachusetts & New Jersey (new jersey??!)
- 800: average # of people who end up in the ER with fireworks-related injuries each 4th of July holiday.
- 7: average # of people who die from fireworks-related incidents each year.
- 400: average # of people killed in 4th of July car crashes each year
- 146: people died in 4th of July car crashes involving a driver with a BAC of .08+
- $10K: cost of the average DUI (Uber people, Uber)
- source: WalletHub – 2017 marks America’s 242nd birthday – more fun facts about this red, white and blue anniversary here.
WALLETHUB’s 2017’s Best & Worst Places To Celebrate 4th Of July
|Best Cities to Celebrate Fourth of July
|1
|Atlanta, GA
|11
|Minneapolis, MN
|2
|San Francisco, CA
|12
|New Orleans, LA
|3
|Buffalo, NY
|13
|New York, NY
|4
|Washington, DC
|14
|Los Angeles, CA
|5
|San Diego, CA
|15
|Miami, FL
|6
|Madison, WI
|16
|Boston, MA
|7
|St. Louis, MO
|17
|Albuquerque, NM
|8
|Milwaukee, WI
|18
|Cincinnati, OH
|9
|Orlando, FL
|19
|Chicago, IL
|10
|Seattle, WA
|20
|Philadelphia, PA
Top Ten Founding Father Pick-up Lines (David Letterman edition)
|
· 10. “I hold this truth to be self-evident — you’re a babe.”
· 9. “I’ve just gone through a terrible break-up with Betsy Ross and I don’t think I should be alone tonight.”
· 8. “Some people call me the ‘Fondling Father’.”
· 7. “You know what they say about men with big signatures.”
· 6. “My teeth aren’t the only thing made of wood.” (kinda embarrassed at how long I laughed at this one!)
· 5. “If somebody ever invents the telephone, can I give you a call?”
· 4. “All men are not created equal, if you know what I mean.”
· 3. “That’s a great powdered wig, but it would look even better balled up on my bedroom floor.”
· 2. Insert your own “The British-Are-Coming” joke here.
· 1. “Give me liberty or give me sex.”