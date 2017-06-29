Iggy Pop is a Superhero for Imperiled Animals

"Be the person your dog thinks you are" June 29, 2017 7:07 AM
Filed Under: Iggy Pop, Nick Cave

By Jon Wiederhorn

People For the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has recruited two rock legends, Iggy Pop and Nick Cave to contribute to a new animated advertisement that stars Iggy as a superhero out to save imperiled critters.

Related: Iggy Pop and Josh Homme Preview ‘American Valhalla’ 

During the ad, which is backed by the Nick Cave and the Black Seeds song “Breathless,” Pop zooms to the rescue of a fox about to be trapped, a rabbit dodging thrown rocks and a tortoise who’s having trouble crossing a busy highway.

We don’t want to spoil the ending, so we’ll just say that Iggy’s sleepy, imaginative dog plays a major role in the rocker’s heroic feats. The moral of the story, according to PETA: “Be the person your dog thinks you are.”

Iggy has been a longtime backer of PETA, as have aul McCartney, Morrissey and The Black Keys.

 

 

 

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 104.1 Jack FM

Get The App
JACK's Crush Archive
JACK's Inside Track

Listen Live