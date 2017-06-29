Thirty Seconds to Mars Want Your 4th of July Video Footage

By Abby Hassler

Jared Jeto and Thirty Seconds to Mars announced their ambitious “A Day in the Life of America” film project today (June 29). The band wants to film a portrait of the country in the 24 hours on July 4.

On Independence Day, the band will send out film crews to all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The band is also inviting fans, filmmakers and everyone to submit their own home footage they shot that day.

“It’s an incredibly important time in our country and we are excited for people to film what they feel is important, impactful, challenging or inspiring,” Leto wrote. “Whether it’s a single shot, a person, an event, or a story – we want to see your America. The birth of a child, the end of a life, the sunset, the sunrise, politicians, immigrants, a skydiver, a firefighter, heroes and villains and every race, color and creed that make up the fabric of our nation. And of course – celebration and fireworks. Thirty Seconds to Mars is looking forward to you helping us capture America in all its imperfect glory and epic beauty and to celebrate the spirit of this great nation in an unforgettable way.”

Fans can submit their videos by posting the content to social media with the hashtag #ADayInTheLifeOfAmerica or by visiting their website.