Watch Previously Unreleased 1988 Nirvana Radio Shack Performance

By Abby Hassler

Nirvana record their first demo tape Jan. 23, 1988. The next day, the unknown band filmed a video afterhours in an Aberdeen, Washington Radio Shack, according to Spin. Though clips of the performance have been seen before, the full 17-minute recording has never been released in its entirety.

In the video, frontman Kurt Cobain takes multiple takes to enter stage left in a flying leap. Former drummer Dale Crover is playing live, but Cobain and bassist Krist Novoselic sync with the demo recording made the day before, easy to spot since their¬†guitars aren’t actually plugged in.

Watch the performance below.