Foo Fighters Debut New Track ‘Dirty Water’ Live

By Robyn Collins

The Foo Fighters revealed a new tune for an audience at their Paris gig on Monday, July 3.

The song, “Dirty Water,” will appear on the band’s upcoming album, Concrete and Gold and is the latest in a list of tracks that the Foo Fighters have been rolling out from the project. So far they’ve shared “Sunday Rain,” “La Dee Da,” and “Run.”

Concrete and Gold is scheduled to drop September 15. Watch fan footage of the performance below.