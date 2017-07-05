This Is The Only Weather App You Need On Your Phone

July 5, 2017 4:54 PM
Filed Under: WHat the Forecast

Finally, there is an accurate weather app that will explain, in real terms, how nasty it is outside. You’ll never again wonder if you should just go back to bed (which, of course, you should). Sometimes, it is better to know what it’s really like outside. You can change the profanity level on it to get some good descriptions.

To Download On iTunes Click HERE
To Download On Android Click HERE

Check out the screenshots below with profanity settings set to SOME:
billy goat This Is The Only Weather App You Need On Your Phone
sriracha This Is The Only Weather App You Need On Your Phone
pee This Is The Only Weather App You Need On Your Phone
frak This Is The Only Weather App You Need On Your Phone

These are the weather descriptions when you set profanity to ON:
pig This Is The Only Weather App You Need On Your Phone
flesh This Is The Only Weather App You Need On Your Phone
cat This Is The Only Weather App You Need On Your Phone
up yours This Is The Only Weather App You Need On Your Phone

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.1 Jack FM

Get The App
JACK's Crush Archive
JACK's Inside Track

Listen Live