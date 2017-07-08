Win The Ultimate Live Music Weekend Experience

For three consecutive nights at the end of this month downtown Minneapolis will be the epicenter of live music! JACK FM is the ONLY station on the planet, getting you into all them with hotel stay, for FREE! First, you’ll start the weekend rager with tickets to see the piano man Billy Joel July 28th at Target Field. Then, on Saturday night at the same venue you’ll experience The Backstreet Boys with Nelly and Florida Georgia Line! You’ll end the weekend of live music with tickets to Guns N Roses July 30th at US Bank Stadium!

Not only are you going to win access to em all, but you’ll get a 3 night stay at the new modern AC Hotel Minneapolis downtown! Get hooked up with the Ultimate Live Music Experience this Friday at 4:20 during the 2 hour commercial free ride with Remy!