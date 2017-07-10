Marilyn Manson Shares Moving Goodbye to His Father

"He will always be the best dad in the world." July 10, 2017 9:02 AM
Filed Under: Marilyn Manson

By Robyn Collins

Marilyn Manson has posted a heartfelt message to his late father on social media.

Related: Marilyn Manson Finishes New Album, Changes Title

“Today I lost my father, Hugh Warner,” he wrote. “He taught me how to be a man, a fighter and a survivor. He taught me how to shoot a gun. How to drive. How to lead. He will always be the best dad in the world. Somehow and somewhere, I know he is with my mom now. I will keep my promise and never let you down. I miss and love you dad.”

Over the weekend, Manson revealed that his father had passed away.

For Father’s Day, Manson posted a photo of himself and his dad decked out in goth makeup.

Manson has completed work on his next album, which will be called Heaven Upside Down. There is currently no firm release date. The industrial metal veteran will be touring in Europe and the UK through the winter.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 104.1 Jack FM

Get The App
JACK's Crush Archive
JACK's Inside Track

Listen Live