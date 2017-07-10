Tori Amos Is Coming To The O’Shaughnessy At St. Cathernie University In St. Paul

TORI AMOS

October 24, 2017

The O’Shaughnessy at St. Catherine University in St. Paul

As Part of the Women of Substance Series

Tickets On Sale This Friday, July 14 at 10:00 AM HERE

TORI AMOS ANNOUNCES NORTH AMERICAN FALL TOUR IN SUPPORT OF NEW ALBUM NATIVE INVADER

Earlier today, celebrated singer-songwriter Tori Amos announced via Facebook Live her extensive North American fall concert schedule, will kick off on October 24 at The O’Shaughnessy at St. Catherine University in St. Paul, MN. Reserved seat tickets ($67.00/$52.00/$42.00) will be available for purchase beginning Friday, July 14 at 10:00 AM. Get tickets online at oshag.stkate.edu, at The O’Shaughnessy Ticket Office or by phone at 651-690-6700 (open 12-4 p.m. Monday-Friday through September 6; 12-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, September 7 through October 24th). The Ticket Office is located in the Northwest corner of The O’Shaughnessy’s lobby.

The North American concert dates are part of a larger world tour she begins in September in Europe in support of her anticipated new album Native Invader, available on Decca Records on September 8.

For the North American tour, Tori is collaborating with Ticketmaster for a pre-sale initiative using the Verified Fan platform – a unique fan-first technology that levels the playing field so fans get optimal access to tickets: https://toriamos.tmverifiedfan.com.