8 Times Jack Black was the Sing-Along King of Instagram

By Joe Cingrana

Actor Jack Black is known for being a super music fan, as evidenced in the multiple ‘music nerd’ roles he’s played on the big screen. But if you keep up with him on Instagram (we definitely recommend a follow) then you’ll be treated to some of his uber-fandom from the comfort of his home office.

From The Beatles to The Doors and so many more — watch as Jack Black sings along to some of his favorite tunes — making every single one of his famous pained rock and roll faces that you’ve come to love.

Here are eight of our favorite sing-along moments.

Talking Heads “Psycho Killer”

#TalkingHeads #PsychoKiller #RadOnes A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on Jul 9, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

Tom Petty “Last Dance with Mary Jane”

@tompettyofficial #MaryJanesLastDance A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on Jun 28, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT

The Doors “Love Me Two Times”

@thedoors #LoveMeTwoTimes #RadOnes A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on Jun 14, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

David Bowie “Hang On To Yourself”

#HangOnToYourself @davidbowie #RadOnes A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on May 1, 2017 at 4:59pm PDT

Billy Joel “Scenes From An Italian Restaurant”

@billyjoel #ScenesFromAnItalianRestaurant #RadOnes A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on Apr 27, 2017 at 12:21pm PDT

The Beatles “Dig a Pony”

#DigAPony #TheBeatles follow my #RadOnes playlist on Spotify A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on Mar 22, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

The Isley Brothers “Fight the Power”

Happy 4th... Fight the Power!!! #TheIsleyBrothers #FightThePower #RadOnes A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

The Rolling Stones “Honky Tonk Woman”