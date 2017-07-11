Stevie Nicks & Tom Petty Reunite for ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’

By Hayden Wright

“Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” was Stevie Nicks’ debut solo single, featuring co-writer Tom Petty. Thirty-six years after its original release (on Bella Donna in 1981), the duo reunited onstage in London.

Nicks joined Petty on the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers 40th Anniversary Tour stop. In addition to being the opening act, she didn’t miss her chance to revive the classic.

The pair had plenty of chemistry onstage as if no time had passed at all. Nicks has Fleetwood Mac festival appearances lined up for this fall and released a new single last month.

Watch the live Nicks-Petty reunion below followed by the pair’s 80’s music video.

\