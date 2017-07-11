Van Morrison to Release 37th Studio Album ‘Roll With The Punches’

By Abby Hassler
Van Morrison will release his 37th studio album, Roll With The Punches, Sept. 22.The 15-track record features a selection of rhythm and blues classics, along with new songs.
Morrison explains that from “a very early age” he felt connected to the blues genre because you don’t have to “dissect it” and instead, you just play it.
“Music has to be about just doing it and that’s the way the blues works—it’s an attitude,” Morrison said. “I was lucky to have met people who were the real thing. … I got to hang out with them and absorb what they did. They were people with no ego whatsoever and they helped me learn a lot.”
The album includes covers of Bo Diddley’s “I Can Tell,” Lightnin’ Hopkins’ “Automobile Blues” and Little Walter’s “Mean Old World.”
The songs on Roll With The Puncheswhether I’ve written them or not—they’re performance oriented,” Morrison continued. “Each song is like a story and I’m performing that story. That’s been forgotten over years because people over-analyse things. I was a performer before I started writing songs and I’ve always felt like that’s what I do.”
Listen to “Bring It On Home To Me,” from the new album below.
