New David Bowie 11-Disc Box Set ‘A New Career in a New Town’ Coming Soon

By Jon Wiederhorn

A new 11-disc David Bowie box set titled, A New Career in a New Town, will be released September 29. The collection spans the artist’s career between 1977 and 1982. The set follows Five Years 1969-1973, which came out September 25, 2015 and Who Can I Be Now (1974-1976), released September 23, 2016.

Related: James Murphy Says David Bowie-Inspired LCD Soundsystem Reunion

A New Career in a New Town will include the entire Berlin trilogy (1977’s Low, 1977’s Heroes and 1979’s Lodger), with a new Tony Visconti remix of the 1979 album Lodger, the BAAL EP, which was never released on CD, and a compilation of released and unreleased B-sides and tracks that didn’t make it to any of Bowie’s albums.

Listen to an extended version of “Beauty and the Beast” from upcoming box set here: