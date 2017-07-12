JACK FM X Games Pre-Party

Before you take in some sick tricked out 10-80 backflips, McTwist some extreme amplitude and come feed your wild side at JACK FM ‘S X Games ragers this weekend at Erik The Red across from US Bank Stadium fueled by JACK Links protein snacks! Toss ’em back with Biggie and his promo pimps. Win tickets to Dashboard Confessional with The All American Rejects in JACK FM’S Suite at Myth plus 50 dollar gift cards to B-TUFF jeans! Schmooze with X games athletes and prepare for many epic JACK Link’s Sasquatch sightings by check the full schedule below! Bounce to the beats from DJ Kid George bangin’ off the Niccum Docks Stage!

Friday 2pm-8pm

Jack Links Sasquatch 4-7pm

Saturday 12pm-8pm

Jack Links Saquatch Noon-3pm

Sunday 12pm-3pm

Ryan Decenzo or Dennis Enarson (Skate Street) 2pm-4pm

Jack Links Sasquatch 3pm-6pm