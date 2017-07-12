Listen to Prophets of Rage New Song ‘Living On The 110’

By Hayden Wright

Prophets of Rage might be the supergroup we need in these uncertain political times: The band (composed of Public Enemy, Rage Against the Machine and Cypress Hill alumni) released their newest track “Living on the 110” and it fearlessly confronts economic inequality in America.

Related: Prophets of Rage Announce Album & Release Single ‘Unf–k the World’

“Living on the 110—there’s no end to the poverty stoppin’ me. You pretend—it’s democracy hypocrisy,” goes the chorus.

The lyrics explore what it’s like to live at or below the poverty line around the Los Angeles freeway. Sonically, the track blends hip-hop and metal elements with a distinctly contemporary, progressive attitude. The Prophets’ debut album Unf— the World drops September 15.

Listen to the powerful new song here: