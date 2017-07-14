Billie Joe and Tim Armstrong Release first Song as The Armstrongs

Bay Area punk icons, Billie Joe Amstrong and Tim Armstrong and his nephew Rey Amstrong have teamed to make The Armstrongs and have released their first track titled, “If There Was Ever A Time.”

The group has committed all proceeds from the sale of the track to 924 Gilman, a punk venue where both Rancid and Green Day played their earliest shows. 924 Gilman is a DIY, non-profit, all-ages venue for music, art, and community events in Berkeley, California.

According to Hellcat Records, physical copies will be released in addition to streaming.

Listen to “If There Was Ever A Time” below.