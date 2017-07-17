Ritchie Blackmore Open to Final Deep Purple Concert

Founding Deep Purple guitarist Ritchie Blackmore says he’s open to a final show with his former band, but don’t hold your breath.

Related: Deep Purple Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Drama Explained

“I think if they would be interested, and our schedules aligned, I would be available for one show — for nostalgic reasons,” Blackmore said in a new interview (translated by Blabbermouth). “But I don’t think Deep Purple have any interest in that. They have their niche and are not into doing things like that. We are friends and I’ve doing my music for twenty years, and they’re doing their stuff for twenty years. It’s probably not likely [to happen]. Also, their management wouldn’t like it, even if it was for just one show. Their management wouldn’t allow it, I’m sure.”

Blackmore was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the group in 2016, but did not attend the ceremony due to ongoing drama with the band’s current management.