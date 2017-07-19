Dave Chapelle At The Icehouse July24-28

JACK FM is proud to Announce Dave Chapelle at Icehouse July 24-28th!

Tickets are on sale Thursday July 20th HERE

Dave Chappelle is a comedian, actor, and producer who’s brash, clever, in-your-face brand of humor has made him one of the most respected entertainers of his generation. In March 2017, Chappelle returned to television via streaming giant Netflix with two highly-anticipated specials, The Art of Spin, and Deep in the Heart of Texas, filmed in Los Angeles, CA and Austin, TX respectively. The critically-acclaimed specials satisfied his fans and introduced a new legion of followers to his sidesplitting, thought-provoking style of political and social commentary.

In 2005, Chappelle walked away from his groundbreaking sketch comedy show, Chappelle’s Showon Comedy Central. During the 8 years that followed, he performed pop-up stand-up dates, made occasional television appearances, and toured extensively throughout the United

States, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada and Australia. From intimate comedy clubs to

theaters and arenas, Chappelle’s live performances often sold out within minutes of being announced. Comedy Central ranks Chappelle as Number 43 of the “100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time.” Esquire Magazine has called him “the comic genius of America,” and he was featured on the cover of GQ Magazine’s Man of the Year issue in 2015. In April 2017, he graced the cover of The New York Times’ T-Magazine.