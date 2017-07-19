Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Replaced by Adorable Little Girl

By Abby Hassler

Metallica are currently on their world tour in support their latest album, Hardwired…to Self-Destruct. During their show at Detroit’s Comerica Park last week, the rockers welcomed a small girl named Kendalynn onstage.

As a young metal fan, they let her perch behind Lars Ulrich’s drum kit and play around a bit for the crowd. While they didn’t let her stay for long, she did look adorable in her oversized, noise-cancelling headphones.

The band posted the encounter on Twitter, referring to the girl as their “honorary fifth member.” Check out the video below.