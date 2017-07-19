Snoop Dogg Unveils New Line of Bongs and Accessories

By Hayden Wright

Snoop Dogg has smoked weed long enough to watch his favorite pastime gain legal momentum across the country: Each election cycle brings more states to the recreational and medical marijuana table. To meet growing demand, Snoop has made his mark on eight strains of the good stuff, and unveiled a new line of smoking devices for fans to enjoy.

The collection pairs the famous spokesman with Famous Brandz and includes bongs and other accessories for the perfect high. They sport names like Mothership, Battleship, Rocketship, Spaceship and Starship, under the broader POUNDS Smoking Accessories brand.

“POUNDS is my way of offering and sharing a premium smoking experience for any consumers. Whether you’re into flower or oil, POUNDS has the product for you,” Snoop said.

The bongs are available for $129-$279 and will be available in smoke shops across the country. For now, you can order yours on various smoking websites.