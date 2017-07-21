L.A. Dodgers Pay Tribute to Chester Bennington

By Hayden Wright

Last night, the L.A. Dodgers faced the Atlanta Braves but the sudden passing of Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington was felt throughout the stadium.

Bennington died in a reported suicide yesterday at the age of 41, and the baseball team paid tribute in a variety of ways. The stadium’s organist played Linkin Park’s “Numb” in retro baseball fashion. Pitcher Brandon McCarthy selected LP material as his walk-on music and team members warmed up listening to Bennington’s music, too.

See tributes from the Dodgers game here:

