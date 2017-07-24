Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda Shares Early Chester Bennington Memory

By Abby Hassler

Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington committed suicide last Thursday (July 20). Since this time, numerous artists and fans have bonded together to share their support for the band. Today, co-frontman Mike Shinoda posted a moving tribute to his late bandmate.

Shinoda shared the first photo the complete band lineup ever took together from around “1997 or 1998” when they first asked Bennington to join them.

“He said he was ready to move out from Arizona to L.A. We went to a pizza place near UCLA to hang out and talk about what to do next,” Shinoda wrote. “The band was called Xero at the time, and we probably had less than a half a dozen songs. No flame tattoos yet, no red hair yet, most of us were still in college.”

