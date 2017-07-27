Get Your Retro Futura Tickets!

For one night see all of your favorite 80’s Bands in 1 place on Aug. 17!

New wave fans rejoice, the summer’s most star-studded bill returns this year with the Retro Futura tour 2017. Headlined by synth pioneer Howard Jones, the jam-packed show will also feature sets from the English Beat, Men Without Hats, Modern English, Paul Young and Katrina (ex-Katrina And The Waves).

Tickets start at $53 – Click HERE to get yours Today

There are also VIP Packages available as well

VIP Packages – Online Only

Howard Jones VIP Experience Package – $238

1 Premium Seat Location in First 10 Rows

Meet & Greet and Photo Opportunity with Howard Jones

Exclusive Howard Jones VIPMerch Item

Commemorative Holographic Laminate

Retro Futura Ticket/Merch Package – $197