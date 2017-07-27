Get Your Retro Futura Tickets!

For one night see all of your favorite 80’s Bands in 1 place on Aug. 17!
New wave fans rejoice, the summer’s most star-studded bill returns this year with the Retro Futura tour 2017. Headlined by synth pioneer Howard Jones, the jam-packed show will also feature sets from the English Beat, Men Without Hats, Modern English, Paul Young and Katrina (ex-Katrina And The Waves).
There are also VIP Packages available as well
VIP Packages – Online Only
Howard Jones VIP Experience Package – $238
- 1 Premium Seat Location in First 10 Rows
- Meet & Greet and Photo Opportunity with Howard Jones
- Exclusive Howard Jones VIPMerch Item
- Commemorative Holographic Laminate
Retro Futura Ticket/Merch Package – $197
- 1 Premium Seat Location in First 15 Rows
- Exclusive Retro Futura Merch Package