Stone Temple Pilots Release ‘Sex Type Thing’ Demo

By Hayden Wright

Yesterday, Stone Temple Pilots announced the deluxe reissue of their debut album Core would contain unreleased bonus material. Today, they unveiled a demo of “Sex Type Thing,” an earlier prototype of the album’s lead single.

The Core re-release coincides with the album’s 25th anniversary and will drop September 29. The special edition includes four CDs, the original album on vinyl and a DVD of music videos. Old tracks will be remastered and in addition to “Sex Type Thing” the reissue promises two hours of unreleased demos and live audio.

Listen to the “Sex Type Thing” demo here: