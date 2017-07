The Killers Reveal Details Of New Album

Wonderful Wonderful

Out Sept. 22!

Not only did The Killers announce a new album but the announced a tour! The Killers will be here in the Twin Cities on Jan. 17 at the Xcel Energy Center. Tickets will be on saleFriday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m.

