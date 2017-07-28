Mike Shinoda Warns Linkin Park Fans about Bootleg Merch

By Hayden Wright

It’s been one week since Chester Bennington committed suicide at age 41: His Linkin Park bandmate Mike Shinoda shared some thoughts and suggestions on Twitter to commemorate the tragedy. First, he directed fans to suicide support resources and shared a collection of Chester Bennington memorials from around the web. Second, he gave fans a stern warning about bootleg merchandise.

“If you’re gonna buy merch in honor of Chester, consider who the purchase benefits,” he wrote. “Don’t give money to scumbag bootleggers & opportunists.”

Merchandise purchased through unofficial channels don’t yield any proceeds for Chester’s family or his Linkin Park bandmates. Shinoda’s rationale, clearly, is funneling sales to benefit those directly affected by Bennington’s suicide.

The Linkin Park songwriter and rhythm guitarist tweeted another link to his band’s official online store.