Win Tickets 3X A Day To See Ted Nugent, Plus Passes For FREE BEER!

JACK FM is getting you in to toss em back with the motor city madman Saturday night at the Medina Entertainment Center on Aug. 5th! Win your tickets 3 times a day starting around 3:20, 4:20, and 5:20 when Remy’s live in the 5!
Not only are are you getting tickets to Ted Nugent but we’re hooking you up with passes for Beer, Burger, and Bacon at Canterbury Park on Aug 5th.
Passes include: Beerfest Access – $45: Includes racing, beer samples from over 50 breweries and 200 unique beers & Music from the BoDeans. Burger & Bacon samples available for purchase.