AC/DC’s Brian Johnson Walks Away from Car Wreck Unscathed

By Robyn Collins
Former AC/DC singer Brian Johnson escaped a horrifying car crash without a mark on him, according to the UK’s TV3.
The 69-year-old singer was participating in the qualifying heat at a charity racing event when his Austin A35 flipped over.
Johnson has been a longtime car enthusiast. He hosted a television program called Cars That Rock, and competed at Florida’s Daytona International Speedway to raise money for his charity Highway to Help.
Check out photos of Johnson’s crash below.
