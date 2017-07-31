Chester Bennington’s First Wife: ‘Chester, You Are Never Gone’

By Robyn Collins

The late Chester Bennington’s first wife, Samantha Bennington, with whom he shared a son, Draven, wrote an emotional post on social media, saying, “I pray from my soul that he is at peace and no longer suffering.”

She explained where she and her son believe Chester is now: “We do not believe there is a hell,” she said. “We believe that we as souls make ‘soul contracts’ we agree to come into this world with the knowledge of our destiny & when it’s fulfilled we move on to a higher vibration of energy, meaning “the next level.”

“He fulfilled his destiny while helping others every step of the way through his music, a hand shake, a conversation, or even a hug,” she continued. “No matter if you saw him on stage, had an opportunity to meet him anywhere—he truly touched everyone in a positive way. He absolutely loved singing for each & every one of you & for all of his friends & family at home all the time. I have always missed him singing throughout our home & loved it when he would visit, he would sing for us every time we ask or just spontaneously. He absolutely had a God given talent! We are all created the same & connected so Chester you are never ‘gone’. Our souls & energy are forever connected.”

Samantha explained the history they shared and thanked the singer for giving her their son, Draven. She wrote that she was “honored to have completed our soul contracts together, build all we did together.”

She also addressed a ceremony that took place to honor the rock star, “Thank you to Draven’s god parents Uncle Stefie & Moni along with friends & family for joining us in with a raw ruby crystal that we shared a prayer, we all kissed the stone, & prayed to Chester to find peace & fill his heart with love. Then our son threw it in the ocean as an offering to God/Source.”

Read the entire statement below.