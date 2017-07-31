MTV ‘Moonman’ Becoming Gender-Neutral

MTV’s iconic Video Music Award, the “Moonman” is going gender neutral.

According to MTV president Chris McCarthy the “Moonman” will be replaced by a “Moon Person.”

“Why should it be a man? It could be a man, it could be a woman, it could be transgender, it could be nonconformist,” McCarthy told The New York Times.

The timing is appropriate, for the first time at the VMAs the “Best Female Video” and “Best Male Video” categories have been combined into “Artist of the Year.” The move is not surprising, it follows the network’s decision to get rid of gender-specific categories at their Movie & TV Awards show earlier this year.