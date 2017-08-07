Brian Setzer’s Christmas Tour

At the State Theater Nov. 10 at 8pm

Brian Setzer’s annual Christmas Tour will hit 30 cities this year. The Stray Cats founder will kick off his holiday extravaganza November 10th in his adopted hometown of Minneapolis, and will stretch beyond Christmas Day.

The final show is set for December 28th in Bellingham, Washington. 2017 marks the 25th anniversary of The Brian Setzer Orchestra — and the 14th for its Christmas shows. The swinging 19-piece outfit, noted for its fusion of rock and big band, will kick off its schedule August 2nd at the Hollywood Bowl before turning to seasonal sounds in November and December.

