Dennis Deyoung and Eddie Money Are Coming To The Grand Casino Hinckley Events and Convention Center

EDDIE MONEY & DENNIS DEYOUNG

Saturday, November 18 at 7 p.m.

Ticket Prices: $35, $40, $45

Two legends of the ‘80s rock scene are joining forces for one amazing night! Superstars Eddie Money and Dennis DeYoung (formerly of Styx) are bringing their throwback classics to Grand Casino this fall. Singer-songwriter Eddie Money is known for his pop-rock hits like “Take Me Home Tonight,” “Shakin’,” “Two Tickets to Paradise,” and “Think I’m in Love.” Dennis DeYoung is the former lead singer of Styx, and wrote their smash-hits like “Babe,” “Mr. Roboto,” “Lady,” and “Come Sail Away.” This show is your chance to relive your favorite tunes from the ‘70s and ‘80s!