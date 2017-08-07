Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ will Premiere in 3D at Venice Film Festival

By Hayden Wright

Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” was the original blockbuster music video: The 14-minute short film set the culture ablaze with visual iconography, energetic dance sequences and a creepy, horror aesthetic. This year, “Thriller” will get the film festival treatment it deserves in Venice, where a 3D version of the video will debut.

Related: Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ Scores New ‘Stranger Things’ Trailer

Adapted as Michael Jackson’s Thriller 3D, the audio and visuals have been fully remastered and converted for three-dimensional display. Representatives for the project insist that director John Landis’ original edit will not be altered or recut in any way. Landis and Jackson collaborated on the script for the video, which features a date gone horribly awry.

“I am so happy to have had the chance not only to restore but enhance Michael Jackson’s Thriller,” Landis said. “We took full advantage of the remarkable advances in technology to add new dimensions to both the visual and the audio bringing it to a whole new level. Even though Thriller was shot traditionally, I was able to use the 3-D creatively. Let me just warn you, there is a rather shocking surprise in there!”

In addition to screening the film at the 74th Venice Film Festival, producers will present The Making of Michael Jackson’s Theater, a documentary shot and released alongside the video in 1983.