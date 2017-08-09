Bruce Springsteen to Make Broadway Debut This Fall

By Abby Hassler

Bruce Springsteen will be headed to Broadway this fall to debut his solo show Springsteen on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre. Performances begin Oct. 3, with an official opening on Oct. 12.

The iconic rock artist will perform five shows a week until Nov. 26. Springsteen remarked that he wanted to do shows that were as “personal and as intimate as possible,” which is why he chose Broadway for this particular project.

“It has the beautiful old theaters which seemed like the right setting for what I have in mind,” Springsteen said. “In fact, with one or two exceptions, the 960 seats of the Walter Kerr Theatre is probably the smallest venue I’ve played in the last 40 years. My show is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music. Some of the show is spoken, some of it is sung. It loosely follows the arc of my life and my work. All of it together is in pursuit of my constant goal to provide an entertaining evening and to communicate something of value.”

Tickets go on sale Aug. 30 at 10 a.m. EST.

Check out the announcement below.