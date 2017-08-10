According To Science Beer Helps You Think Better

Source – Drinking beer boosts your creativity by inspiring more “Eureka” moments, a study found. Researchers say “mild intoxication” helped drinkers relax and cleared mental blocks. This increased their problem-solving abilities by a fifth.

The scientists, from the University of Graz, Austria, warn more than a pint may hamper creativity. Study leader Mathias Benedek said: “While many activities usually benefit from high cognitive control, some may actually suffer from too much focus.

“Alcohol may reduce fixation effects by loosening the focus of attention and therefore impede the building and maintenance of dominant but inappropriate thoughts.” He added: “The findings should not be overgeneralized by assuming that creativity is generally supported by alcohol.

“Beneficial effects are likely restricted to very modest amounts of alcohol, whereas excessive alcohol consumption typically impairs creative productivity.” The findings are published in the journal Consciousness and Cognition.