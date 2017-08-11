Dave Grohl Rocks Out to Metallica

What do rock stars do when they’re not on stage? Rock out at other rock stars shows.

In a 2015 interview, Foo Fighers’ frontman and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl called himself “a diehard Metallica fan until the day I die.”

That apparently is true. Fans recently shared photos of Grohl in the crowd at Metallica’s Rose Bowl concert in Pasadena, CA (via Consequence of Sound). “One of lots of reasons to love Dave Grohl: Dave Grohl standing in the crowd at a Metallica concert, just like an ordinary dude,” tweeted a fan account.

Check out the photos below.