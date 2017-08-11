Fiona Apple Sends Emotional Message of Support to Sinead O’Connor

Fiona Apple has sent a message of support to embattled artist Sinead O’Connor.

Earlier this week, O’Connor posted an emotional video in which she detailed her struggles with depression and mental illness.

“I am now living in a motel in New Jersey. I’m all by myself,” she said. “Mental illness, it’s like drugs, it doesn’t [care] who you are, and equally what’s worse, the stigma doesn’t care who you are.”

Apple reached to O’Connor via a video posted to her YouTube channel.

“I want you to know that you are my hero,” the visibly shaken singer said. “I just saw the video of you and I don’t want you to feel like that. I don’t want you to feel like that. You’ve given so much. And I wish I could be there. I wish I could be of some use to you. I’m your friend — that’s all I want to say — and you’re my hero.”

Watch Fiona’s full message below.