Win Retro Futura Tickets And Qualify To Score Autographed Merch

Retro Futura presented by JACK FM featuring Howard Jones, The English Beat, Men Without Hats,

Modern English, Paul Young, and Katrina of the Waves is Thursday night at the State Theatre! Win your way in and qualify to score autographed merch from some of the artists 3 times a day starting around 3:20 and 4:20 during the 2 hour commercial free ride with Remy plus 5:20 when Remy’s live in the 5.

Here’s a small taste of what you’ll get: signed cd’s from Katrina, Men Without Hats and Howard Jones, T’Shirt signed by Howard Jones and signed t’shirt from Men Without Hats!