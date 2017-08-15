Green Day Sound Off On Trump, Charlottesville in ‘Troubled Times’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Green Day delve right into the messy heart of America’s grim current events with the politically-charged new music video for “Troubled Times,” taken from the band’s latest album, Revolution Radio.

The video opens with black and white phone footage of frontman Billie Joe Armstrong singing into the camera, with his face soon surrounded by harsh imagery of global turmoil and violence. Among the footage includes shots of Donald Trump, the man in England who recently pushed a female jogger in front of a bus and even video taken during the racially charged unrest in Charlottesville, Virginia, from last weekend.

Warning, the video below contains violent imagery.